Virender Sehwag becomes ‘Twitter crorepati,’ reaches 10 million followers

Virender Sehwag reached 10 million followers on Twitter. Sehwag had joined the social networking site in 2009 but he has been active in it only since his retirement back in 2015. He has since been known for his hilarious one-liners and puns.

He even celebrated reaching the 10 million mark with a typical one-liner. “Thank you to all 1 crore of you for making me #TwitterCrorepati. 10 million thanks to all you wonderful people. Love,” said the former great.

Thank you to all 1 crore of you for making me #TwitterCrorepati .10 million thanks to all you wonderful people. Love . pic.twitter.com/fOkXtznsgK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 23 May 2017

He has provided his thoughts on cricket matches and also commented on a host of other issues. With each tweet he made, his popularity only soared on the social media. He also said earlier that he had made Rs 30 lakhs in six months through his tweets. He has also spread his wings into other social networking websites, starting a Youtube series called ‘Viru ke Funde’ in which he speaks on just about everything. He has also been active in cricket since retirement and was most recently the director of cricket operations for Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab.

Virender Sehwag is regarded as one of the most destructive batsman of all time. In a career spanning nearly 14 years, he has scored 8273 ODI runs, 8586 Test runs and 394 runs in T20Is, achieving success in all formats of the game. He most famously has got two triple hundreds to his name in Test matches and is one of the few to score a double-century in ODI cricket.

