Virender Sehwag backs cricket’s T10 format to be part of Olympics

Virender Sehwag has backed cricket to be a part of Olympics but the format is a bit different. The former India cricketer has said that he doesn’t think that 50-over or T20 cricket can be part of Olympics but the T10 format can be included in the Games. T10 format is where both teams get ten-ten overs each to play the game.

“I think (if) we are talking about (the fact) that cricket should be a part of the Olympics, I think T10 is the right format. Because it gets over in 90 minutes and it’s like a football match and a result will come. So I think, this is the right format, if ICC is thinking about talking to the (International) Olympic Association (Committee) that cricket should be part of that (the Olympics),” Sehwag said.

Sehwag will try his hand the T10 format cricket when he captains ‘Maratha Arabians’ team which will feature in the T10 Cricket League to be played from December 14-17 in the United Arab Emirates. Sehwag will captain a team that features former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistan players Mohammed Amir and Kamran Akmal.

Sehwag backed T10 format because he feels that this can be played by more countries and smaller countries can also join in to take the game to Olympics.

“(I back it) because more nations can play T10 and one batsman or one bowler can win you the game. So every country can produce one or two players who can win the T10 matches.

“Now the ICC (International Cricket Council) has to think if they want to take this to (International) Olympic Association (Committee) or not. All the nations, who are smaller nations, who are playing four-day (games), Test matches, One-Day (matches) or T20, they can play T10 and cricket can be part of Olympic as well,” added Sehwag.

