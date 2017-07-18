Virender Sehwag avoids question on India head coach snub

Virender Sehwag avoided questions regarding Indian cricket team’s selection for head coach. (Source: File) Virender Sehwag avoided questions regarding Indian cricket team’s selection for head coach. (Source: File)

Virender Sehwag avoided questions regarding Indian cricket team’s selection for head coach. Sehwag was one of the five applicants to be interviewed for the job but Ravi Shastri won the battle and will be in charge of the team till 2019 World Cup. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, interviewed Sehwag and it lasted close to two hours.

On being asked about whether he was informed about the appointment of a separate batting and bowling coach, he said “If you ask questions on “Umeed India” then I will answer. Thanks.” Umeed India is a show which he will be promoting soon.

Sehwag also expressed his views regarding the difficulties faced by Indian athletes while preparing for big events like World Championships and Olympics.

On being asked about his struggle, compared to these athletes, the former Indian opener said,”My struggle was nothing in comparison to them. For me cricketing facilities were available at every corner, there are 1000s of academies in Delhi where (one) gets facilities and equipments. There is no struggle for us cricketers in front of them.”

The show will feature India’s famous athletes, including wrestler Sakshi Malik and rower Dattu Bhokanal. Sehwag said that he was impressed by Dattu’s struggle who had no idea about swimming at one time and last year she finished 13th in the Rio Olympics.

