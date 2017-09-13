Only in Express

Virender Sehwag at his witty best in wishing Shane Warne

Virender Sehwag tweeted, "Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them. Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne."

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 13, 2017 2:26 pm
virender sehwag, shane warne, shane warne birthday, sehwag twitter, sehwag twitter wishes, cricket, indian express Virender Sehwag wished Shane Warne happy birthday in his own witty way. (Source: Virender Sehwag twitter)
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag brought out his Twitter mode once again as he wished former Australian spinner Shane Warne, who turned 48 on Wednesday. Recalling the old days when Warne’s bowling was feared, Sehwag said that batsmen always wished his hands were plastered while he was bowling.

Wishing the former Australian player happy birthday, Sehwag tweeted, “Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them. Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne”

Warne made leg-spin look fashionable again. In a total of 145 international Test games, Warne has claimed 708 wickets, becoming one of the best Australian spinners till date. Warne also remains the second highest wicket taker in Tests, only after Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

During their playing days, Warne had praised Sehwag saying no one likes bowling to the Indian great. “He is a good guy. With a Kevin Pietersen, he is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world. No one likes bowling to him,” Warne had said.

Sehwag is set to return to action in T10 format in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)along with Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Kumar Sangakkara. The participating teams are Team Punjabis, Team Pakhtoons, Team Maratha, Team Banglas, Team Lankans, Team Sindhis and Team Keralites, among others.

