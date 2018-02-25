Virender Sehwag apologises for controversial tweet on Kerala mob lynching

Virender Sehwag said that the Kerala lynching incident is a disgrace to a civilised society. (Source: File) Virender Sehwag said that the Kerala lynching incident is a disgrace to a civilised society. (Source: File)

Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty posts on social media, stoked a controversy on Saturday when he tweeted about the mob lynching in Kerala where a mentally challenged tribal man was beaten to death for allegedly stealing rice from local shops.

Sehwag had tweeted, “Madhu stole 1 kg rice. A mob of Ubaid, Hussain and Abdul Kareem lynched the poor tribal man to death. This is a disgrace to a civilised society and I feel ashamed that this happens and kuch farak nahi padta.”

The former cricketer, however, received backlash on the social media platform for selectively mentioning the names of the accused. The police have made 16 arrests so far.

Sehwag later deleted the tweet and sent out an apology saying that he did not use the other names due to incomplete information. In a second tweet, he wrote, “Non acceptance of a fault is itself a 2nd fault.I apologise I missed out on more names involved in this crime bcoz of incomplete info & sincerely apologise 4 it but the tweet is not communal at all. Killers r divided by religion but united by a violent mentality. May there b peace”

The lynching incident has received nationwide backlash. The centre’s tribal affairs ministry asked Kerala government for a report while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered 10 lakhs in compensation to the victim’s family.

