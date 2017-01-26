Virender Sehwag and his ‘Swag’ give ‘Viru Gyan’

Virender Sehwag recently launched a show called ‘Viru Gyaan.’ (Source: twitter) Virender Sehwag recently launched a show called ‘Viru Gyaan.’ (Source: twitter)

Virender Sehwag has built a reputation on twitter for his witty tweets. He also has been a rage ever since he entered the Hindi commentary box, with many saying that he has brought people back to liking Hindi commentary.

He has now launched his own chat show run all by himself. The show, called ‘Viru Gyan’, features Sehwag in two different roles. One is the former Indian batsman while the other is his alter ego ‘Swag.’ While Sehwag was giving stats and figures of the recently concluded ODI series between India and England while his alter ego was giving his own, quirky version of them.

Golmaal hai Bhai, kuch Golmaal hai. Catch me at #ViruGyaan .http://t.co/cU5FDZobt3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 January 2017

In a few lines, Sehwag can be seen making fun of himself. For instance, while Sehwag says that the three matches turned out to be run feasts, his alter ego said that he doesn’t care who got smashed and who got runs, bottom line is that I earned a lot of money. This is in direct reference to recent stats that emerged of the windfall that has come Sehwag’s way due to his tweets and commentary. Sehwag also said that he felt like going out and smashing one or two balls when he saw Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni strutting their stuff in the second ODI.

India have thus far managed to stay head and shoulders above in almost every department in the five match Test series and the following three match ODI series. They now play each other at Kanpur in the first of the three match T20 series.

