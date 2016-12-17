Virat Kohli’s throw almost hits Liam Dawson on the head, watch video

Virat Kohli almost caught at Liam Dawson on his head at one point of Day 2 of the Chennai Test. (Source: Facebook) Virat Kohli almost caught at Liam Dawson on his head at one point of Day 2 of the Chennai Test. (Source: Facebook)

Test skipper Virat Kohli is known to be agile on the field and has managed a direct hit more often than not. In Chennai, though, he seems to be having some difficulty in finding the target. On Saturday, Day 2 of the final Test, his throw almost caught Liam Dawson on the head.

Kohli was scrambling to save a single that Adil Rashid had forced off Amit Mishra’s ball. Dawson reached the striker’s end easily enough when Kohli collected the ball and directed a throw. It wasn’t in the direction of the stumps at the striker’s or the non striker’s end and Dawson, had he not ducked, would have felt the full blow of the throw on his head. Dawson stared at Kohli for a few seconds in an almost incredulous manner. Kohli, on his part, put his hand up in apology straightaway and looked pretty surprised when umpire Marais Erasmus came to have a chat with him about the incident.

On Day 1, Kohli’s throw had found the helmet behind the wicket keeper and ended up giving five runs other than earning stares from the rest of his team mates. He was grinning rather sheepishly as he walked back to his position.

Liam Dawson has gone on to get a half century on his Test debut. He struck up a 108-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Adil Rashid helped England get past the 400-run mark. Rashid was dismissed by Umesh Yadav and at Tea, England are at 452/8 with Stuart Broad batting alongside Adil Rashid.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd