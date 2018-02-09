Virat Kohli’s the ‘big dog’, if we can get him out India will be under pressure: Chris Morris

Virat Kohli has amassed 318 runs in 3 matches so far, at a strike rate of more than 95. (Reuters) Virat Kohli has amassed 318 runs in 3 matches so far, at a strike rate of more than 95. (Reuters)

Virat Kohli’s phenomenal run of form in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa has left the hosts scratching their heads. In the 3 matches played so far, Kohli has amassed 318 runs at a strike rate of more than 95 and this has seen him emerge as the number one target for the opposition bowlers. Stating that dismissing the “big dog” Virat Kohli cheaply will be key for South Africa’s chances, allrounder Chris Morris maintained that India will be under pressure if the Proteas can manage to do so at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday.

Addressing the media at the pre-match press conference, Morris said, “You always want to get the main dog out in a team. Kohli’s the big dog and the guy is scoring runs for them at the moment. He’s a good player but we know if we bowl well enough to him we could get him out. We know he’s the main guy in the team, and if we can get him out we can put India under pressure.”

“34 ODI hundreds speaks for itself. He’s got a hundred in every single country he’s played in. The guy’s in serious form at the moment, and he’s in form anywhere he plays in the world,” he added.

Reflecting on his team’s chances the allrounder said, “In saying that, we were millimeters away in Cape Town, we were millimeters away in Durban. No edge there (in Cape Town) and it’s a different game, Faf takes a blinder (in Durban) and it’s a different game. It’s a game of centimeters and millimeters at the moment. But he’s in serious form and we’re just going to have to do as well as we can to combat that.”

Giving on insights on the pitch conditions on offer, he said, “The pitch usually speeds up at night and obviously their spinners outdid us on that pitch. Simple as that, we’ve just got to be better. Like I said no hiding behind it, no excuses – we’ve just got to play better than India.”

