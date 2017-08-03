Virat Kohli’s technique is impeccable, says Brett Lee

Brett Lee was all praise for Virat Kohli. (Source: AP) Brett Lee was all praise for Virat Kohli. (Source: AP)

Former Australia pace bowler Brett Lee said on Thursday that India skipper Virat Kohli’s technique is impeccable and that he has improved a lot in the last few years.

In an interview to TNPL, Lee said that Kohli has sorted problems outside off-stump. “Kohli’s technique is impeccable. He has improved it a lot over the last few years and gotten a lot tighter with his technique. There’s a lot of hype about him nicking off, certainly as a bowler, you could get a few years ago but now he has changed it,” Lee said.

“To me, it’s his hunger, yes he is such a talented player but his mental strength, his want and will to score so many runs end on end which is why he is one of the world’s best batsmen. We haven’t seen the best of Kohli yet. He has many more years to come and is really young,” he added.

The Australian also spoke on Jaspirt Bumrah. “He is really quick and has good pace. Bumrah is definitely one to watch out for, a unique action works for him and he is got good pace as well. You have got guys, who can bowl over 140 kph consistently. Keeping them on the park and ensuring they are injury-free is more important in my opinion.”

Praising all-rounder M S Washington Sundar, Lee said, “I am a big fan of Washington Sundar. He is a very exciting player. He is a player, who offers a lot with the bat and ball. He is tall, confident and very good in the field. Definitely, a player for the future.”

Asked if he thought faster bowlers need to pick and choose formats, Lee said: “They could but to me it’s always about playing Test cricket. It was my favourite over ODIs and T20s. I do know that they will play what they want to play and the bowling will be different. I have always said do what makes you feel more comfortable and I think a stage will come where they will pick the format they want to play.”

