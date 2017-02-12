Virat Kohli’s quick thinking gets India their first wicket of Bangladesh’s second innings: Watch Video

Virat Kohli is known for his alertness on the field. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli is known for his alertness on the field. (Source: AP)

Captain Virat Kohli is known for his alertness on the field. Easily one of the best fielders in the Indian side, on Sunday, it was this alertness that helped India take the first wicket of Bangladesh’s second innings.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score

It was the fifth over and Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal had put on nine runs on the board. It was important for Bangladesh to have a strong opening stand to get anywhere close to the mammoth 459 that they have been tasked with chasing. It looked like that partnership has been saved when India’s appeal for an LBW was turned down by the umpire.

Virtually every fielder but Virat Kohli had gone up appealing for the leg before. Replays showed that the Indian skipper who caught the ball at gully after it came off Tamim Iqbal’s pad had straight away appealed for a catch. When the umpire shook his head, Kohli went to wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha, possibly to confirm if there really was an inside edge. He then straightaway went for the review. It turned out there was a prominent inside edge that the ball took before it took flight off the pad straight into the hands of Kohli.

The umpire looked a little flustered as to how he didn’t pick that up as he corrected his decision and raised his finger. He might find solace in the fact that he wasn’t alone. None of the Indian’s except their skipper had thought of the catch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd