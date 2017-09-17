Virat Kohli challenges fans in one-handed push ups; watch video

Only in Express

Virat Kohli on Saturday posted a short video on his Twitter account of him performing one-handed push-ups. He also challenged his fans to try this form of exercise. In his Twitter post, he wrote, "How many one-handed push-ups can you do? #TrainToLive #LiveToTrain."

virat kohli, kohli, india vs new zealand, ind vs nz, india new zealand, new zealand india, kohli fitness, cricket news, cricket Virat Kohli focuses a lot on his diet and fitness and his teammates have also praised him for that. (Source: Instagram)
Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli has always shown great stamina, energy, and endurance on the field. Apart from his solid batting, he is also considered as India’s fittest player in the team. Showing a different form of workout to his fans, Kohli on Saturday posted a short video on his Twitter account of him performing one-handed push-ups.

He also challenged his fans to try this form of exercise as he wrote, “How many one-handed push-ups can you do? #TrainToLive #LiveToTrain.” Kohli’s fitness mantra has also influenced many other players in the side to take part in fitness activities and post exercise videos on social media and encourages fans to take up exercising regularly to improve their mental and physical health.

Kohli showed impressive performance against Sri Lanka in the previous ODI series, with two back to back centuries in his last two ODIs, and he will look to continue his form against Australia in the five-match ODI series.

The Indian captain was also the highest scorer against Sri Lanka in the ODI series with 330 runs in five matches. His knock of 131 runs in the fourth ODI, followed by an unbeaten 110 in the fifth, took him to 30 ODI centuries mark, breaking former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s 29-century record.

This remarkable achievement leaves Kohli 19 centuries behind the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI centuries to his name.

