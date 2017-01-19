Virat Kohli’s ODI captaincy reign starts with England series win, watch video

India vs conclude the series at the Eden Garden and Kohli will hoping to win the series 3-0. India vs conclude the series at the Eden Garden and Kohli will hoping to win the series 3-0.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh helped India take 2-0 unassailable lead as the twin hundreds from the old warhorses powered hosts to a 15-run win over England in the second one-day international match in Cuttack.

India continue their unbeaten run at home under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

After losing the toss, hosts were put to bat first. And it happened to be a repeat of the previous match, Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan failed to give India a good start and were back into the pavilion early. To put India under immense pressure, Chris Woakes striked once again as he got rid of the man in form, Virat Kohli, in the third over. Team India was reduced to 25/3.

It was Dhoni and Yuvraj’s partnership of 256 runs that brought back India into the game and also helped the host post a mammoth score of 381 for England.

In reply, England lost Alex Hales cheaply but Joe Root (54) and Jason Roy steadied the innings with a century stand. R Ashwin’s bowling brought India back into the game and with three quick wickets, tourists were pushed on the back foot until Moeen Ali and captain Eoin Morgan put up a 93-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In the 44th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled Ali and that proved to be a turning point for Kohli & Co. R Ashwin claimed three wickets in his 10 over spell while Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar finished with one wicket each.