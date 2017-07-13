Latest News
Virat Kohli’s ‘much needed break with love’ Anushka Sharma, see latest selfie from New York

Virat Kohli travelled to New York to meet his love Anushka Sharma who is in the city for the IIFA awards 2017. The Indian cricket team captain will next lead the side to Sri Lanka where they play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20Is.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 13, 2017 1:17 am
virat kohli, anushka sharma, kohli anushka pictures Virat Kohli shared a selfie with Anushka Sharma.
After India’s tour of West Indies which ended on Sunday, Virat Kohli headed to New York a break and it was a “much-needed one.” The Indian cricket captain is with his “love” Anushka Sharma in the New York for a vacation, according to a post on Instagram by the cricketer.

Kohli posted a selfie of Anushka with himself and wrote, “Much needed break with my ❤”. The two are in New York where Kohli reached after India finished the tour of West Indies while the Bollywood actress is there to attend IIFA 2017.

The break from cricket for Kohli is after a long home season of Test cricket, followed by Indian Premier League and then the ICC Champions Trophy. India directly flew to West Indies from London after the tournament. Cricket, coupled with controversies regarding his fall-out with former India coach Anil Kumble, has kept Kohli in the news and could be the reason for his “much needed” caption of the photo.

Though it is not confirmed it Kohli will be attending the IIFA awards, Anushka will be at IIFA 2017 at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 14-15. A closing party is also scheduled on July 16 after the award show.

Kohli’s next assignment will be India’s tour to Sri Lanka which will commence on July 26. The tour consists of three Tests, five one-day internationals and one T20 international.

