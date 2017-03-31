Virat Kohli’s friendship comment said in heat of moment: Shane Warne

Spin legend Shane Warne says he would be disappointed if Indian captain Virat Kohli did not rethink his “heat of the moment” comment on friendship with the Australian cricketers.

At the end of one of the most bitterly-fought but intense Test series in recent times, Kohli had stated that he would no longer be friends with Australian cricketers, only to insist two days later that his comment was blown out of proportion.

“Virat is a very likeable guy and I love the fact he plays with so much passion,” Warne told ‘news.com.au’.

“But I am sure he’s thinking now there are a few good Aussies out there that I’m friends with and I’d be disappointed if that wasn’t the case.”

The second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, Warne recalled that he also had his share of run-ins during his playing days.

“There have been moments in my career and I’ve probably pushed the boundary as well, but I think afterwards we more or less had a laugh about it.”

Targetted by the visiting media and their former players through a major part of the series, the Kohli-led Indian team refused to accept the olive branch Australia offered in the end.

Warne said, “I think it was a heat of the moment comment. It was a heated series. There was a lot of stuff said and both captains were into each other, but I think overall the series was played in a good hard fighting Test match spirit.”

