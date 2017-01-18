Virat Kohli’s extraordinary shot gets praised all over, watch video

Virat Kohli smashed eight fours and five sixes in his innings off 122 runs from 105 balls. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli smashed eight fours and five sixes in his innings off 122 runs from 105 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli continued his brutal form as he helped India chase down England’s mammoth to win the series opener in Pune. After winning the toss, the Indian skipper asked the tourists to bat first. Eoin Morgan & Co put up good batting performance and posted 350. In their reply, India lost their top order quickly and were reduced to 63/4.

Kohli, who came in after Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal, saw wickets falling at regular intervals until Kedar Jadhav partnered with him for a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket and took India over the line in the first one-dayer.

The right-handed batsman scored his 27th ODI hundred and equaled batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, as he scored his 17th ton in chasing efforts. His innings had eight fours and five sixes.

Over the years, Kohli has played some brilliant knocks and it was a similar story in Pune. He brought up his century with six. Just after achieving that feat, Kohli struck another six over square-leg. This shot caught everyone by surprise. Chris Woakes, the bowler, had bowled a slower bouncer which is normally gets tapped around for a single. But Kohli just smacked it over the fence.

Social media went berserk after Kohli left the spectators and commentators in awe.

Will not forget shot @imVkohli played today: back foot straight bat six over mid wicket.The great Sir Viv, @sachin_rt would have applauded! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) 15 January 2017

. @imVkohli & @JadhavKedar changed the momentum brilliantly & put the pressure back on Eng by playing some spectacular shots. #IndvEng — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 January 2017

Can you copy and save a tweet for constant use? I’m tired of repeating these century tweets for @imVkohli !! Eat.Sleep.💯.Repeat #INDvENG 👏👏 — jatin sapru (@jatinsapru) 15 January 2017

Virat Kohli is literally playing a different game. It’s not this easy I promise folks #INDvENG — Andy Balbirnie (@balbo90) 15 January 2017

VIRAT KOHLI IS FROM ANOTHER PLANET #Fact — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 15 January 2017

Its not easy to steal the lime light when Virat Kohli is batting at the other end but Kedar Jadhav doing that with the ease.. Incredible! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) 15 January 2017

What an amazing chase by #TeamIndia @imVkohli what a guy you are. Your conviction and need to win is addictive. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 15 January 2017

Congratulations to @imVkohli for leading from the front @JadhavKedar for a brilliant knock under pressure. All the best guys. #INDvENG — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) 16 January 2017

Virat Kohli is the ultimate batsman! One of the greats already! The best around at adapting to the situation put in front of him! #EngVsInd — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) 15 January 2017

Kohli will be eager to bat against England in the second ODI and play similar kind of knock to take 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd