Virat Kohli’s extraordinary shot gets praised all over, watch video

Virat Kohli continued his brutal form as he played an extraordinary shot to send the ball out off the park.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 18, 2017 4:20 pm
Virat Kohli continued his brutal form as he helped India chase down England’s mammoth to win the series opener in Pune. After winning the toss, the Indian skipper asked the tourists to bat first. Eoin Morgan & Co put up good batting performance and posted 350. In their reply, India lost their top order quickly and were reduced to 63/4.

Kohli, who came in after Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal, saw wickets falling at regular intervals until Kedar Jadhav partnered with him for a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket and took India over the line in the first one-dayer.

The right-handed batsman scored his 27th ODI hundred and equaled batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, as he scored his 17th ton in chasing efforts. His innings had eight fours and five sixes.

Over the years, Kohli has played some brilliant knocks and it was a similar story in Pune. He brought up his century with six. Just after achieving that feat, Kohli struck another six over square-leg. This shot caught everyone by surprise. Chris Woakes, the bowler, had bowled a slower bouncer which is normally gets tapped around for a single. But Kohli just smacked it over the fence.

Social media went berserk after Kohli left the spectators and commentators in awe.

Kohli will be eager to bat against England in the second ODI and play similar kind of knock to take 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

