Virat Kohli’s consistency with the bat is beyond phenomenal, says Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli scored 113 against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored 113 against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli continued his form with the bat in the third ODI against New Zealand as the right-hander scored his career’s 32nd ton. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, in a conversation with NDTV, lavished praise on the Indian skipper and labelled him as “phenomenal.”

“Virat’s consistency with the bat is beyond phenomenal. Against New Zealand, there was no question of him being denied a hundred. He got denied against the Australians but remember he learnt from that. He was not trying to run the ball to third man (against New Zealand), like he got out against the Australians in two of the five matches,” Gavaskar told NDTV.

Gavaskar was pleased that Kohli didn’t repeat his mistakes in the New Zealand series.

“Key to Virat Kohli’s consistency is that he learns from his mistakes and to then avoid those. That is what Virat keeps on doing. There will be some same dismissals because that’s what cricket is all about but if you have made a mistake and you try to avoid it. The bowlers will get you out because they will bowl you the odd good ball, that is accepted. But the thing that he learns from errors and avoids them, that is why he is so consistent,” he added.

India clinched a win in deciding game against the Kiwis by 6 runs in Kanpur after the visitors failed to chase a target of 338 runs in 50 overs. Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma too struck a hundred and top-scored with 147 while Jasprit Bumrah’s economical bowling, especially in the death overs, guided India to another series win under Virat Kohli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd