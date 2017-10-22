Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ moment with MS Dhoni goes viral on social media, watch video

Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first ODI against New Zealand. (Source: Screengrab) Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first ODI against New Zealand. (Source: Screengrab)

A video of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first of the three ODI series against New Zealand taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai went viral on Sunday. Kohli and Dhoni have set up some serious friendship goals after the BCCI published a video of the current and former captain sharing a ‘bromance’ moment.

The strong bond between Kohli and Dhoni was visible during the break between the 30th and 31st over when the India captain, on seeing Dhoni rub his eyes, went to the former captain to help him. Have a look at the video here:

While Dhoni departed after scoring 25 runs in 42 balls, Kohli made his 200th ODI appearance an occasion to remember as he notched up his 31st ODI hundred. With this milestone, the Indian skipper sailed past Ricky Ponting’s tally of 30 centuries and is now second on the list of batsman with most ODI hundreds. Only one man remains ahead of him, legendary Sachin Tendulkar with 49 tons to his name.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd