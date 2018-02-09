Virat Kohli’s ability to get to 34 ODI centuries so quickly is just out of the world: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli slammed his 34th ODI hundred in Cape Town. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli slammed his 34th ODI hundred in Cape Town. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli’s monumental effort with the bat during the third ODI at Cape Town has earned him widespread applause throughout the cricketing fraternity. While fans cannot stop gushing over his heroic knock of 160 former India captain Sourav Ganguly has gone on to compliment him by comparing him to some of the greats of the game. Stating that Kohli is on par with former legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting, Ganguly maintained that it is Kohli’s sheer determination that has helped him accumulate 34 centuries.

“I have been fortunate enough to play with and against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, and Brian Lara, and this man is right up there with all of them. What stands out for me is not just his amazing control and his ability to adjust but also the energy and intensity he brings to his batting in each and every innings,” Ganguly wrote in a column for TOI.

“To get to 34 ODI centuries so quickly in his career is just out of the world. The fact that no other Indian batsman has touched a three-figure mark so far on this tour and only one South African has got a century shows what quality of batsmanship Kohli has displayed on this trip. And we still have a while to go,” he added.

Reflecting on team India’s performance so far the southpaw said, “It has been a superb performance from India. To see them 3-0 up in a six-match ODI series in South Africa, especially after losing the Test series, speaks volumes of the character shown by Virat Kohli and his boys.”

