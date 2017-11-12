Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, this time in a special Instagram photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the event on Saturday. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the event on Saturday. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stole the show at Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on Saturday night. The two walked hand-in-hand at the red carpet and got clicked before the event. Next morning after the event, Kohli has made another move.

The Indian cricket team captain changed his Instagram profile picture to one with Anushka from the event. His earlier profile photo was also with Anushka but from a different event while this is from Saturday night event.

The event, launched by Kohli and Sanjeev Goenka in New Delhi in September this year, are a way to honour Indian sportspersons for their outstanding achievements.

“India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The day of being a one-sport country are behind us. The time is right to introduce an institution that will recognise our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those, who are expected to do the country proud in years to come,” Kohli said during the launch of the honours.

