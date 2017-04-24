Virat Kohli wishes his hero Sachin Tendulkar ‘more happiness’ on his birthday

A big fan of Sachin Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli used the occasion to wish his cricket hero a happy birthday. (Source: AP) A big fan of Sachin Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli used the occasion to wish his cricket hero a happy birthday. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli wished his cricket hero Sachin Tendulkar to be blessed with ‘more happiness and peace in life’ on his 44th birthday. Wishes poured in from around the world on the Master Blaster’s birthday on Monday. He has ruled the cricket world for 24 years to become a legend.

Tendulkar last played international cricket four years back. Fans, players – both former and current – look up to the legend who has a number of records under his name. He was not only the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs, he also holds the record of most runs in ODIs (18426) as well as Test cricket (15921).

One of the fans of Tendulkar is India captain Kohli, who took the occasion to wish his cricket hero a birthday. He posted a picture of the two of them together on the field and said that he wished more happiness and peace in his hero’s life.

“Happy B’day Paaji. May God bless you with more happiness and peace in life. My cricket hero always. @sachin_rt,” said Kohli.

Happy B’day Paaji 🙏😊. May God bless you with more happiness and peace in life. My cricket hero always. 👌🔝🔝 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/HGgrdFGv3x — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 24 April 2017

Kohli has often been compared to the Master Blaster and much has been said about how he is the Sachin Tendulkar of this generation. The Indian captain has come out multiple times to talk about how much he looks up to the legend, who has inspired him.

