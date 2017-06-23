Virat Kohli wishes luck to Indian women’s team ahead of ICC World Cup 2017

Virat Kohli will be leading Indian men’s team against West Indies. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will be leading Indian men’s team against West Indies. (Source: AP)

With the Women’s World Cup to begin from June 24 and the Mithali Raj-led Indian side to take on England in their tournament opener. India men’s captain Virat Kohli has wished ‘luck’ to the women’s team for their campaign and said that there are very exciting players to watch out for.

“I would like to wish the Indian women’s cricket team all the very best for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. I’m sure that we will go a long way in the tournament and there are very exciting players to watch out for,” said Kohli.

Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of the best all-rounders in the current Indian squad, also wished the women’s team for their campaign. The right-handed batsman spoke in a video posted on BCCI’s official Twitter account “All the best to the women’s Indian cricket team for the World Cup. I know you guys are going to bring it back. Good luck and play amazing!”

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was India’s highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Champions Trophy, said “I would like to Indian women’s cricket team all the best for their World Cup. I hope they will win the Trophy.”

Women’s team lost their first warm-up match to new Zealand. However, they came back strong to thump Sri Lanka by 109 runs in their second warm-up match. Mithali’s knock of 85 had guided India to post a mammoth total of 275.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be leading team India in the five-match ODI series against West Indies. Team India will be without the services of Anil Kumble after the former Indian skipper decided to step down from the post of the head coach of the Indian Cricket team. There has been a controversy hovering over the Indian cricket where it is still uncertain whether Kohli played a role in Kumble quitting as the head coach.

