Virat Kohli wishes Independence day, says father’s birthday makes it more special

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent his Independence day wishes on social media and also revealed why it is special for him. Incidentally, Kohli’s father, late Prem Kohli shares the birthday on the same day as India got independent.

Kohli posted a short video with a caption, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. It’s more special for me since it’s my Father’s B’day also.”

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. It’s more special for me since it’s my Father’s B’day also. 😊 #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ab01WBdu8i — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 15 August 2017

In the video, Kohli said, “I want to wish you all a very happy Independence Day. My heart is filled with the pride of being an Indian every day but this particular day enhances that feeling to a whole different level. It’s a special day for me for more than one reason. It’s also my father’s birthday so the day also used to be a very special one for me and my family.”

He also expressed his emotions by mentioning his childhood memories, he said, “My fondest memories of this particular day are of course flying kites with friends and family when I was a kid in Delhi and really enjoying the day seeing the Indian flag wave everywhere you look.”

He concluded his video with a message to all his fans, saying,”So really enjoy the day, fill your heart with the pride of being an Indian and always keep that feeling alive. Jai Hind!”

