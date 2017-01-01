Virat Kohli wishes Happy New Year on Instagram, watch video

Virat Kohli is active on social media, posted a video to wish all his dear ones on the occasion of New Year. Virat Kohli is active on social media, posted a video to wish all his dear ones on the occasion of New Year.

Virat Kohli is spending his New Year break with girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Narendranagar, Uttarakhand. After dismissing all the rumours piling up about his engagement with Anushka, Kohli took to Instagram and posted a video to wish his fans on the occasion of New Year 2017.

Kohli, who led India to a 4-0 series win over England in the five-Test match home series, posted the video which said “Happy happy happy new year everybody. Kick start your year with a good deed 😇🙏. God bless all. #positivestart #dogood”.

Wishing his fans, the Test skipper said, “Hello everyone, wish you all a very happy and a prosperous 2017. May all your wishes come true. And what you aspire to achive may God bless you with all that and a lot of happiness. Also very importantingly be a good person, do good things and try and help as many people as you can.”

Earlier, on December 31, Kohli had made a couple of tweets dismissing all the rumours regarding his and Anushka’s engagement. He had tweeted, ” We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple.. Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :)”

The Delhi lad will be seen in action when India host England for three match one day series, that begins from January 15. First match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune followed by second being played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Series closer will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.