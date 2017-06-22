Virat Kohli will love to have Ravi Shastri as coach because he is corrupt like Kohli, tweets KRK

Kamaal Rashid Khan called Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli corrupt. (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Kamaal Rashid Khan called Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli corrupt. (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Kamaal Rashid Khan has joined the ongoing debate of coach vs captain, taking the side of Anil Kumble, who stepped down as the head coach of India men cricket team after BCCI told him that the skipper Virat Kohli had a problem with his ‘style’.

KRK called Kumble an honest man on his official Twitter account and said that a corrupt person like Kohli will love to have Ravi Shastri as his coach. “Kumble is honest man so of course Virat will love to have Ravi Shashtari as coach coz he is big corrupt like Kohli,” he tweeted.

Kumble is honest man so of course Virat will love to have Ravi Shashtari as coach coz he is big corrupt like Kohli. http://t.co/4z8wQQZPkj — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 22 June 2017

Kumble announced the news of him stepping down from his post on Tuesday, two days after ICC Champions Trophy 2017 came to an end where India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

His announcement came as a surprise to many, despite rumours already flying on his rift with the Cricket team captain.

In his letter announcing the decision to step down, Kumble wrote, “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as the head coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between the captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and therefore I believe it is best for me to move on.”

Kumble tweeted the letter on Tuesday, causing an uproar on social media.

