Virat Kohli will catch up with MS Dhoni as captain, says Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have drawn comparisons among the fans and pundits over captaincy style. (Source: File) Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have drawn comparisons among the fans and pundits over captaincy style. (Source: File)

It hasn’t been long since Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his captaincy role in the longest format of the game and then in limited overs too but it hasn’t stopped some from comparing his record with the successful run of Virat Kohli. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons Kohli is yet to face a serious challenge and a real test of leadership. But India coach Ravi Shastri believes Kohli is on the path of matching the supremacy that Dhoni enjoyed and the trophies that followed alongside. Shastri further said he hasn’t seen someone besides Sachin Tendulkar who has broken records as easily and comfortably as Kohli does.

“The way Virat is progressing, he may well catch up with Dhoni. I have been involved with cricket for 35 years as player, commentator and coach. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, I have never seen anyone break records like Kohli. He has caught up with many greats, playing just half the number of matches. I wonder where will he stop,” Shastri told Anandabazar Patrika.

Even with Kohli on a fantastic run where he has now led the country to 27 wins and lost just three, Shastri maintained that Dhoni still stands head-and-shoulders above the rest. “The guy has won two world titles – a World Cup and a World T20. Beside that, he has also finished runner-up in another World T20. He played in the semi-finals of two other World T20 and World Cups. People often talk about his limited-over record, but compare Dhoni’s Test with any captain and it will show who is the greatest ever ,” Shari said. “Virat is progressing in the same direction as well,” he added. Dhoni stands touch better than Kohli in terms of winning percentage. He won 27 matches for India in 60 matches with 18 defeats and 15 draws.

When compared with other captains, Shastri believes Australia skipper Steve Smith is the pick of the lot. “Steve Smith. As a captain his batting record is exceptional,” he stated.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd