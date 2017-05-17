ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli will bounce back, says Kapil Dev

Virat Kohli will lead India in ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will lead India in ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has said that the current skipper Virat Kohli will get his touch back in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and would score runs in the tournament.

“It (Kohli’s form) should not be (a worry). I know his ability and talent. He will bounce back. I don’t see any reasons (why) he will not be among the runs,” Kapil told PTI. “He is an important player (for the team) and if he starts getting runs, then the whole team gets motivated. If your captain starts getting runs, it’s the best thing that happens,” Kapil added.

Talking about Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Kapil Dev hailed the right-arm bowler and said that he has the strength within himself.

“When I saw Bumrah for the first time, I never expected (that he will rise). He has such a strong mind! When your action is not so clean, it is difficult to manage to bowl such good bowling line and length, yorkers. He has the strength within himself. Whatever he wants to do, he can do,” said Kapil.

“His mindset is better than anything else and I have started respecting him much more than what I had seen on the first day when he played a ODI match,” said Kapil. “If I see all these players, I don’t think anybody else can fit in. Bhuvnesh (Kumar) is very good, Umesh (Yadav) is very good, (Mohammed) Shami is extraordinary. (Ravichandran) Ashwin will be back and (Ravindra) Jadeja. This is the best bowlers we have in the country,” he said.

Kapil also talked about the Indian side that is going to play in the ICC Champions Trophy looks pretty solid and looks good on this stage.

“On paper it (team) looks very good. Perhaps I know the team much better than other teams, so I can say, Indian team looks very good at this stage,” the cricket legend said.

Hailing Ajinkya Rahane’s ability, the former Indian all-rounder said that the right-handed Mumbai batsman has the ability to score runs.

“Ajinkya Rahane has shown time and again that he has the ability and temperament (to score runs). Just sometimes one knock can change the thought process, and I hope he will be much confident now (after the fifty) than the day before,” he added.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain mentioned about MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s potential and how the two would play a crucial role for the Indian side.

“Both of them have a lot of respect among the youngsters. They have to play to their potential. We can’t expect Dhoni or Yuvraj to be the same, as they were 15 years back. Their experience can come into the game,” he added.

“Indian team obviously looks far better and they are playing cricket which is among the best at this stage. So on paper our (Indian) team is far better,” Kapil said.

Talking about Pakistan, Kapil Dev told that the arch rivals consist of ruthless players but added that Indian side looks much better on paper.

“Pakistan at this stage has nothing to lose. They have everything to gain and they are the underdogs. They have ruthless players, but Indian team, on paper, looks far better,” he signed off.

