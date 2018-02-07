Virat Kohli serves ‘reminder’ for wife Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie ‘Pari’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had spent time in South Africa in January after marrying in December. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had spent time in South Africa in January after marrying in December.

Virat Kohli is busy in his cricketing duties for the Indian national cricket team and has led the side to a convincing 2-0 lead in the ODI series. The six-match series stands at 2-0 in India’s favour and a win on Wednesday would make it an unbeatable scoreline. But away from the field of play and preparing for the third ODI in Cape Town, Kohli found time to promote and push the trailer of his wife Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Pari.

Kohli shared the trailer with the caption, “Here’s a REMINDER. This is not a fairytale. #PariTeaser‬” and tagged Anushka’s official Facebook page and Clean Slate Films. The one minute clip provides an extended look at the horrific look that Anushka would adorn for the movie. Previously, the screamer and posters were made available.

In the trailer, at the latter 30 seconds, Anushka’s epic look with a blood battered face and demonic laugh in the end, will certainly give you goosebumps. Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production with her company Clean Slate Films. The movie also stars actors Rajat Kapoor and Parambrata Chatterjee. The movie releases on March 2 and is directed by Prosit Roy.

Back to the cricket field, Kohli will hope to see India pick up their third win at Newlands and first-time that the visitors have won three ODIs in South Africa. Previously, India have won two ODIs in South Africa but gone on to lose the series 5-2 and 3-2.

