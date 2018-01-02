Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma meet Akshay Kumar in South Africa

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in South Africa post their wedding. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in South Africa post their wedding. (Source: Instagram)

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in South Africa. Kohli is in South Africa for the upcoming series against the Proteas scheduled to begin from January 5. This would be Kohli’s first assignment post marriage. Akshay Kumar on the other side is in South Africa with his family.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December last year and the couple announced their wedding on social media and posted, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” The couple later hosted the wedding reception in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

While Virat will be with the Indian team for the series, wife Anushka is expected to return to India in the first week of January to begin the schedule of her next film. The Bollywood actress will start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on February 9.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, 6 ODIs, and three T20Is against South Africa in an away series.

