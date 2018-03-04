Virat Kohli receives wife Anushka Sharma at airport; see pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December last year. (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December last year. (Source: File Photo)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never leave a chance to show their love for each other in public. The Indian skipper on late Saturday night did something similar when he went to receive Anushka at Mumbai airport. The photos of the couple later went viral on social media. Kohli will be out of action from the game as he has been rested for the tri-series that scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from Thursday.

This is not the first time that the couple’s photos have gone viral on social media. The two have been spotted together every now and then since they started dating each other. Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December last year in Italy and later hosted the reception in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Kohli recently posted a lovely message after watching Anushka’s “Pari”. He wrote, “Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! 🤩 One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ♥.”

While the India captain won’t travel to Sri Lanka, wife Anushka is pretty busy with her assignments. The Bollywood actress’ horror flick was released on Friday and she is now busy shooting “Sui Dhaaga” starring Varun Dhawan opposite her.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had a brilliant tour of South Africa where his side emerged victorious in the limited overs fixtures. The Men in Blue defeated the Proteas 5-1, 2-1 in ODIs and T20s respectively.

