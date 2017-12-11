Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma: Inside video from mehendi, ring ceremony and wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy. (PTI Photo) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy. (PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy. The couple revealed the news on their social media handles and wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

The official spokesperson of the couple later revealed the details of the wedding and also told the plans of the couple.

“The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

The couple will host a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21. Here’s the video from his Virat Kohli’s ceremony.

#VirushkaWEDDING Haldi ceremony happening I think 😍😍 @imVkohli looking so happy ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ixl8GewoNs — kusum Bhutani (@kusumbhutani) 11 December 2017

The video from the couple’s ring ceremony and wedding.

OMFG They kissed and hugged each other. And “PERFECT” song is playing in the background!!#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/ELJybbFdxQ — ∞ (@JustLykYouu) 11 December 2017

A Sneak Peak into the Jaymala ceremony of #VirushkaWEDDING@imVkohli@AnushkaSharma😍😍❤️❤️ they are so adorable 😍pic.twitter.com/ufJHTTZxfH

— kusum Bhutani (@kusumbhutani) 11 December 2017

“The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December. “Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches. Post their wedding the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi. “We are extremely grateful to the media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support,” the spokesperson said.

