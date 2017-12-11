Devalued Degree
  • Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma: Inside video from mehendi, ring ceremony and wedding

Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma: Inside video from mehendi, ring ceremony and wedding

Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy and the couple revealed the news on their social media.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 11, 2017 11:23 pm
Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy. (PTI Photo)
Related News

Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy. The couple revealed the news on their social media handles and wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

The official spokesperson of the couple later revealed the details of the wedding and also told the plans of the couple.

“The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

The couple will host a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21. Here’s the video from his Virat Kohli’s ceremony.

The video from the couple’s ring ceremony and wedding.

 

— kusum Bhutani (@kusumbhutani) 11 December 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    I went everywhere with Pollard. That’s why I call him ‘a brother from another mother' 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table