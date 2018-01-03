Virat Kohli wears his wedding ring on his neck during practice? See pic

Virat Kohlia and Anushka Sharma have travelled with the rest of the Indian team to South Africa. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohlia and Anushka Sharma have travelled with the rest of the Indian team to South Africa. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently tied the knot in Italy. They kept it a low-key affair and the two receptions they hosted in Mumbai and Delhi was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and the world of sports. The couple then travelled with the rest of the Indian team to South Africa where they have been since then as the team prepares for the upcoming Test series.

It has emerged on Instagram that Kohli wears his wedding ring on his neck during his practice sessions. “HUSBAND GOALS Virat wears his wedding ring on neck with a chain whenever out for a practice session. The husband Virat Kohli is inevitably Goals,” said the caption on the picture.

Kohli and Anushka had wished their followers a happy new year with the same pic in Cape Town, the venue for the first Test. Kohli had then posted another pic of the two with the caption. “Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!”

India’s series against South Africa starts on January 5. The tour consists of three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

