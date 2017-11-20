India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: We showed character after being on the back foot initially, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of his side during the fifth day of the first test in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of his side during the fifth day of the first test in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: AP)

Even after rain washed out more than 180 overs, the first Test between India and Sri Lanka witnessed a thrilling end at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Chasing a target of 231 Sri Lanka were reduced to 75/7 before bad light stopped play. The pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, who were lethal with the red ball, were the wreckers-in-chief. In a fascinating last session, where the visitors were found wanting, Sri Lanka somehow managed to eke out a draw. But going into the next Test, the psychological advantage will surely remain with the home side.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, “It was important to make something out of the game with whatever time we had. As you mentioned, conditions changed drastically into day four- five. We showed character after being on the back foot initially.”

Applauding the visitors for their commendable performance, Kohli went on to say, “Credit to Sri Lanka; they bowled well. We knew if we get stuck with our bowling effort and not let them get too far ahead, we can pull the game back again. We didn’t look at Sri Lanka’s batting collapses to be honest. We believed in ourselves.”

Elucidating the strategy which the Indian team had in mind during the final session of play, Kohli explained, “It was difficult to survive on the pitch if you didn’t have intent. You had to get to the ball and not let it seam. We knew that the batsmen won’t be wanting to make too many mistakes, so the intent won’t be there. And that If we get enough good balls, which we did, fell just three short.

“All in all very proud of where we stand after the Test match,” he concluded.

