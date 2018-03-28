Virat Kohli to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Virat Kohli is latest sporting great to get a wax statue. Virat Kohli is latest sporting great to get a wax statue.

Kapil Dev, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sachin Tendulkar and now Virat Kohli. What is common between the six athletes? Besides being legends of their respective field, they have a statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds in Delhi with Kohli the latest to get a figure. As India’s cricket captain gets a figure of his own in the city that he calls home, visitors will get a chance to pose, click selfies and share a moment with quite easily the best batsman in the world at the moment.

“It’s a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory,” said Kohli in a statement.

A team of Madame Tussauds expert artists flew in from London to meet the star batsman for the sitting, where they took over 200 specific measurements and images to create an authentic figure.

Virat Kohli helps artists take measurements for his statue. Virat Kohli helps artists take measurements for his statue.

Kohli is presently preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League season where he is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after being retained by the franchise. He thus became the most expensive player in IPL’s history after being picked up for a sum of Rs 17 crore. Earlier he had skipped the tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also featured Bangladesh, which India won in thrilling fashion. Prior to that, he led India to T20 and ODI series wins in South Africa while suffering defeat in the Test series.

Virat Kohli joins Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar in getting wax statues. Virat Kohli joins Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar in getting wax statues.

Kohli has had a meteoric rise in world cricket from his days of leading the U-19 World Cup team to victory in 2008 in Malaysia. Few months later he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. His incredible form is most felt in ODI cricket where he has amassed 35 centuries – second most in the history of the sport. With his heroic performances, Kohi has been bestowed with awards like Arjuna Award, ICC World Cricketer of the year in 2017, BCCI international cricketer of the year 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16. He was also conferred with the Padma Shree last year.

