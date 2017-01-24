Former Pakistan greats praise Virat Kohli: Watch Video

Virat Kohli has been in blistering form as he led India to victories against England and New Zealand in the past six months. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli has been in blistering form as he led India to victories against England and New Zealand in the past six months. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli has been earning plaudits from many former Indian cricketers for his incredible transformation over the last few years from being a brash, almost volatile cricketer to India’s captain go to man. As it turns out, former cricketers from across the border are also taking his example to show how their own players should be playing.

In a recent television discussion, former Pakistani greats Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq were using his example and of the Indian team in general to show the failings of the Pakistan squad. Saqlain Mushtaq was on the receiving end of many of Kohli’s famous knocks due to his role as England’s spin bowling coach. He seemed to be particuarly impressed with Kohli’s discipline. He said he had met Virat Kohli in the gym where the Indian captain was apparently having corn. “I asked him why he is having corn at this time and he said its because he doesn’t have roti so as to remain fit. He is the most energetic person, wether it is in the gym, in training or on the field. He is very discplined about aspects like sleeping, eating and so on,” he said.

Wasim Akram said that Kohli has “understood that nothing easy. If you want to be the best you’ve got to work har and that is exactly what he is doing.” Kohli recently won his first series as ODI captain in a 2-1 vicotry against England at home. He is now set to lead the Indian T20 side in a three-match series as part of the final leg of England’s tour of India.

