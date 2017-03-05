Virat Kohli was just reminding me to run off and go to the toilet again, says Matt Renshaw

Virat Kohli tried to unnerve Matt Renshaw by reminding him of the “toilet break” he took in the Pune Test. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli tried to unnerve Matt Renshaw by reminding him of the “toilet break” he took in the Pune Test. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli’s was almost a constant for the Australians on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia at Bengaluru. Young Matt Renshaw was one of those on the receiving end of the Indian skipper’s verbal sling shots.

After frequent exchanges between Kohli and Steven Smith, the India skipper tried to unnerve Renshaw by reminding him of the “toilet break” he took in the Pune Test. “I was just trying to enjoy it and laugh at what (Kohli) was saying because some of it was quite funny. He was just reminding me to run off and go to the toilet again which happened in Pune, so it was quite funny,” said Renshaw. The opened had troubles with his health during the first Test and had to return to the pavilion before coming back out to bat again after a few hours and scoring a gritty 60 off 196 balls.

Kohli and his Australian counterpart Steve Smith also esxcahnged a few pleasentries throughout the latter’s time at the crease on Day 2. On the verbal spat between the rival captains, Renshaw said: “There was a bit of talk but I think that’s because just (Smith and Kohli) are trying to unnerve each other and try and get under the skin.It’s about embracing different conditions and challenges that we get. It was all good fun and a good contest out there.

“It was really loud out there when (Kohli) was doing that (involving the crowd into the game) but it’s something I’m probably not used to.” Renshaw has his own way of dealing with the sledging, “I don’t try and say too much out there. I just try to smile because in my past experience smiling seems to unnerve the bowlers a bit more than talking back. They seemed to get quite frustrated. I’m trying to just enjoy it out there and have fun,” said the left-hander.

