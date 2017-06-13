Virat Kohli ‘was in tears’ when he shared captaincy news with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli said that Anushka Sharma was present with him when he was declared the captain of Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli said that Anushka Sharma was present with him when he was declared the captain of Indian cricket team.

There are very rare occasions that India captain Virat Kohli, who is in England for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma have opened up about their relationship and this was one such moment.

In an interview to Star Sports, Kohli shared a ‘very special moment’ of his life that he said he would always remember. The 28-year-old said that he was very emotional when he was declared the Captain of the Indian cricket team and the fact that he shared the moment with Anushka made it even ‘more beautiful.’

He said, “I was in Mohali and there was a Test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together.”

“During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback. From the moment I started playing in my academy till the Mohali game. I was emotional, I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day. What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember,” Kohli added.

Even though the two have not gone official about the status of their relationship, they aren’t denying it either. The star celebrity have been spotted together attending functions on many occasions lately.

