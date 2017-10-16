Virat Kohli wants to learn the Rubik’s Cube technique from ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan

Virat Kohli met Aamir Khan on a recent television chat show. Virat Kohli met Aamir Khan on a recent television chat show.

Virat Kohli has revealed his desire to learn the learn the Rubik’s Cube technique from ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan. On a chat show hosted by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan the duo had appeared together. After spending a wonderful evening together, Kohli took to social media and expressed his wish of learning the Rubix cube technique.

“Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik’s Cube technique from you now!” Kohli’s wrote.

On the chat show hosted by Aamir Khan, Kohli also went on to reveal that Pakistan’s pace bowler, Mohammad Amir, is the toughest he has faced so far. “In recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and one of the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your A game when you’re facing him or he will strike. Outstanding! Very good bowler”, Kohli said.

