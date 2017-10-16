Diwali 2017
  • Virat Kohli wants to learn the Rubik’s Cube technique from ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan

Virat Kohli wants to learn the Rubik’s Cube technique from ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan

Virat Kohli has revealed his desire to learn the learn the Rubik's Cube technique from 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 16, 2017 7:46 pm
Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan, rubix cube, Mohammad Amir, India national cricket team Virat Kohli met Aamir Khan on a recent television chat show.
Related News

Virat Kohli has revealed his desire to learn the learn the Rubik’s Cube technique from ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan. On a chat show hosted by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan the duo had appeared together. After spending a wonderful evening together, Kohli took to social media and expressed his wish of learning the Rubix cube technique.

“Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik’s Cube technique from you now!” Kohli’s wrote.

On the chat show hosted by Aamir Khan, Kohli also went on to reveal that Pakistan’s pace bowler, Mohammad Amir, is the toughest he has faced so far. “In recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and one of the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your A game when you’re facing him or he will strike. Outstanding! Very good bowler”, Kohli said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    34
    Zone A - Match 127
    FT
    31
    Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (34-31)
    Oct 17, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 51
    Oct 17, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 128

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 