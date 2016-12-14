Virat Kohli vs James Anderson: Who is saying what on the controversy

James Anderson had created a furor with his comments to the media on Sunday. (Source: AP) James Anderson had created a furor with his comments to the media on Sunday. (Source: AP)

James Anderson’s words on Virat Kohli’s possible batting frailties continue to divide the cricketing world. When the England bowler suggested that the Indian skipper couldn’t be exposed to any negative traits to his batting skills on a batsman friendly surface, many in Indian cricket called it a case of “sour grapes”.

On a day where Kohli smashed a career best 235 runs – third Test double ton of the year – Anderson was asked what had changed in Virat’s technique, Anderson said, “I am not sure if he (Kohli) has changed. I just think any technical deficiencies he has got are not in play out here. The wickets just take that out of the equation. There is not that pace in the wicket to get the nicks, like we did against him in England – with a bit more movement.”

“I am not sure if he (Kohli) has changed. I just think any technical deficiencies he has got are not in play out here. The wickets just take that out of the equation. There is not that pace in the wicket to get the nicks, like we did against him in England – with a bit more movement,” he added and since then, it has boiled over with some suggesting that it could very well have been a case of mind games. But then it didn’t go down well with R Ashwin who gave the England seamer a piece of his mind on the field of play with Kohli dousing the fire.

Whether Anderson’s comments have any merit or not is upto one’s perspective and opinion, and that is how the cricketing world remains.

“It was the first time I was trying to calm things down at a time when he is (Anderson) involved. Ashwin was not pleased with whatever he had said in the press (on Sunday). Ashwin told me on the ground, I had no clue about it. I was laughing about it, but Ashwin was not too impressed. He (Ashwin) let him know, not using bad words at all, I think he said he was pretty disappointed in what he said and it’s important to accept defeat and things like that. You know how Ashwin is, to the point he can really strike you well without using bad words. That’s exactly what happened. Later on, I told James these things happen and it’s time to move on.”

— Virat Kohli

“It was a bit of a sour end really. A disappointing end in terms of how well the spirit between both sides has been. It was clearly a reference to what Jimmy said yesterday (on Sunday) which has kind of been blown out of all proportions which it can happen here. He (Anderson) was just stating a fact which, if you asked Virat, is probably quite true. But yes, it was obviously just ticking up for their captain, which I thought was slightly unnecessary.”

— Alastair Cook

Khisiyaani billi khamba nochey (express anger after being left embarrassed).

— Anurag Thakur

“It is surprising to me that Anderson should question Kohli’s runs and ability because I haven’t seen him take too many wickets in India. Does Anderson mean to say that if you get runs in England you get some sort of certificate that makes you a quality batsman. Don’t the English and Australian players struggle when they play in the sub-continent? Does that mean they are bad players or weak teams. To me it does not matter where you get runs because in Test matches runs are runs. He is a quality player and when he is getting runs his team does well. That is important to judge or classify a batsman’s value. There is hunger in him for runs.”

— Inzamam-Ul-Haq

“Virat can very well play in all conditions. He is simply playing fabulous cricket. It is great to see an Indian play like this. I have never seen a cricketer like him.”

— Kapil Dev

Just looking at Kohli’s and Anderson’s Home/away record along with many other greats..Kohli is a lot lot better than most including Anderson — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 11 December 2016

Why can’t players who play against each other just say ‘you know what at the moment X is just playing too well’!!!?? NIGHT ALL .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 11 December 2016

“Jimmy came out last night and showed no experience with the Indian press. You know what you’re getting with the Indian press, they’ll make one small comment into a huge headline. For him to say Virat’s technique’s not changed and it’s just the conditions here that suit his style of play, it’s so naive.”

— Michael Vaughan

“It was just a shame that he spoilt a precious moment for his nation with an unnecessary show of aggression towards Jimmy Anderson when he came in to bat over his innocuous remarks about Virat Kohli.”

“Certainly Anderson saying Kohli’s batting had not changed since the last time they met did not seem to merit an outburst from Ashwin which appeared to end with him calling England’s record wicket-taker a ‘f****** bad loser’.”

“That outburst should lead to disciplinary action for Ashwin but that will depend on whether the International Cricket Council are prepared to stand up to India or turn a blind eye. It was a shabby end to a great performance by India and in particular Ashwin and his triumphant captain Kohli.”

— Paul Newman for Daily Mail

