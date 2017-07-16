Virat Kohli visits Met while holidaying in US; see pics

Virat Kohli has been spending his off time in US. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli has been spending his off time in US. (Source: Twitter)

After a successful West Indies tour where Kohli’s side emerged victorious in the ODI series, the right-hander has taken a break from cricket for quite a while and has been spending time with girlfriend and Anushka Sharma in US.

Virat has regularly been uploading pictures from his trip and he recently took to social media and updated more pictures on his Twitter account that were captioned, “More

Day well spent at the MET Cloisters. Beautiful museum 😊👍”

Earlier, the Indian cricket team’s captain some photos with lady love Anushka Sharma. He even posted a selfie of Anushka with himself and wrote, “Much needed break with my ❤”. The two are in New York where Kohli reached after India finished the tour of West Indies while the Bollywood actress is there to attend IIFA 2017.

Day well spent at the MET Cloisters. Beautiful museum 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/Uj9ZBUy54K — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 16 July 2017

The Indian skipper had a long overseas tour that included Champions Trophy 2017 and tour of West Indies where they played five ODIs and a T20I. The Men in Blue had successful tour as they ended as runners-up in Champions Trophy while won the ODI series 3-1. During the ODI series against West Indies, Virat Kohli notched up his 28th ODI format becoming the third highest in the one-day format after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

India are now scheduled to play Sri Lanka in three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd