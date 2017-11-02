Virat Kohli uses walkie talkie during first T20I against New Zealand but ICC give clean chit

Virat Kohli was seen talking on the walkie talkie at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli was seen talking on the walkie talkie at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council on Thursday gave a clean chit to India skipper Virat Kohli who was seen using a walkie talkie during the first T20 International against New Zealand in New Delhi.

Kohli was sitting at the dug-out and TV footage showed him talking on the walkie talkie at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

"While walkie talkie is used by support staff to communicate between dug out and the dressing room, Kohli had sought permission from Venue ACU manager before using it," an ICC official, who did not wished to be named, told PTI.

There were some media reports that suggested Kohli had violated ICC regulations by using a communication device during a match. But Kohli had sought the ICC’s Anti Corruption Security Unit’s permission to use a walkie talkie.

Though use of mobile phones is banned in the dressing room, players and support staff have access to walkie talkies under ICC rules.

India won the opening match of the three-match series by 53 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

