Virat Kohli second in ICC Test rankings; Steve Smith closes in on Don Bradman’s points record

Steve Smith has now been number one for 114 Tests. (Source: AP) Steve Smith has now been number one for 114 Tests. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli remained in the second spot of the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen while Cheteshwar Pujara climbed one spot to move into third place. Both Pujara and fourth placed Kane Williamson have moved up one spot following a horror show for England and Joe Root in the Ashes. England skipper Root has dropped two places after Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test to regain the Ashes at the WACA in Perth. His counterpart Steve Smith has maintained his position at the top of the charts and is only second to Don Bradman now with most rating points.

Smith’s knock of 239 runs in the first innings gave Australia a convincing lead which England couldn’t surpass to make the hosts bat again. His match-winning knock took him to 945 points to take joint-second position in the all-time list, along with Len Hutton. Smith had reached 941 points after the first Test in Adelaide before dropping to 938 points after the Brisbane Test.

Smith has gained seven points after his performance in Perth to overtake Peter May, Ricky Ponting and Jack Hobbs and is now within 16 points of Bradman’s tally of 961 points. Smith’s average of 62.32 is second only to Bradman in terms of batsmen with at least 20 Test innings and by the time the fourth Test of the series starts on Boxing Day at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), he would have been the number one for two years.

Smith has now been number one for 114 Tests, which is the fifth-most in a list led by Gary Sobers (189 Tests), Viv Richards (179), Brian Lara (140) and Sachin Tendulkar (139) the only ones ahead of him in this list.

In the bowler’s rankings, England seamer James Anderson has remained top-ranked bowler with Australia’s seamer Josh Hazlewood entering the top-five on the back of eight wickets in the Test.

ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen

Steve Smith – 945 points

Virat Kohli – 893 points

Cheteshwar Pujara – 873 points

Kane Williamson – 855 points

Joe Root – 852 points

David Warner – 801 points

Hashim Amla – 795 points

Azhar Ali – 755 points

Dinesh Chandimal – 743 points

Ross Taylor – 739 points

ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

James Anderson – 892 points

Kagiso Rabada – 876 points

Ravindra Jadeja – 870 points

R Ashwin – 829 points

Josh Hazlewood – 824 points

Rangana Herath – 799 points

Neil Wagner – 784 points

Mitchell Starc – 782 points

Nathan Lyon – 773 points

Dale Steyn – 748 points

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd