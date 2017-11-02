Virat Kohli took ‘advance permission’ to use walkie-talkie

Virat Kohli was seen using walkie-talkie during the first T20I between India and New Zealand. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli was seen using walkie-talkie during the first T20I between India and New Zealand. (Source: Twitter)

During the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was seen using a walkie-talkie in video footage, leading to reports claiming that the Indian captain has breached the International Cricket Council guidelines.

Kohli was sitting at the dug-out and TV footage showed him talking on the walkie talkie at the stadium. However, he had sought the ICC’s Anti Corruption Security Unit’s permission to use a walkie-talkie.

The use of two-way walkie-talkies is allowed for communication between the dugout and the dressing room area by player support personnel. In this case, Kohli had received advance permission to use the device from the ICC anti-corruption manager at the venue, Bir Singh, for the purposes of communicating with player support personnel in the dressing room.

The ICC ACU has confirmed satisfaction on the two-way walkie-talkie system saying that they were being used in accordance with the PMOA Minimum Standards.

Here are the rules for ‘two-way handheld device’ as stated by ICC:

4.3 For the avoidance of doubt, none of the foregoing provisions shall operate to prevent:

4.3.1 the use of two-way handheld device that uses dedicated frequencies over short distances (ie a ‘walkie-talkie’) by Player Support Personnel for the purpose of communication between the dugout and dressing room area for medical and/or tactical reasons only, provided that such communication devices are suitably encrypted to avoid detection by any third party in the nearby vicinity;

4.3.2 the use of electronic communication devices between on and off-field Match Officials in accordance with the relevant playing conditions and/or any other communication protocols (for example in relation to the use of the Decision Review System) as may be required from time to time, provided that such communication devices are suitably encrypted to avoid detection by any third party in the nearby vicinity; and/or

4.3.3 the wearing of microphones by a Player in a T20 International Match, provided that such use is for the purposes of providing commentary to a television broadcast only and that it complies with any official regulations that may be in force governing the type and nature of any commentary that Players may or may not be permitted to make on such broadcast during any such T20 International Match.

4.4 For the avoidance of any doubt, all individuals permitted to carry and use a laptop computer (or any other similar communication device) within the PMOA pursuant to clause 4.2 are deemed to have: (a) consented to such laptop or other device being monitored by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Manager for the purpose of establishing whether or not the Internet has been accessed in any relevant period; (b) agreed to provide such laptop or other device to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Manager immediately upon request so that any identified Internet browsing activity can be audited; and (c) agreed to provide such technical information (including, without limitation, any applicable MAC number) about such laptop or other device to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Manager as may be necessary to carry out such monitoring and/or auditing activity.

India won the opening match of the three-match series by 53 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd