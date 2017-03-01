Virat Kohli to receive Polly Umrigar Award, becomes first Indian cricketer to get it on three occasions

Virat Kohli will receive the prestigious award for the third time. (Source: File) Virat Kohli will receive the prestigious award for the third time. (Source: File)

India Test captain Virat Kohli will be awarded with the Polly Umrigar Award at the BCCI award ceremony in Bangalore on March 8, 2017. Kohli, who received the award in 2011-12 and 2014-15, becomes the first Indian cricketer to get it on the third occasion. The award is given to the international cricketer of the year by the Indian cricket board.

In another first, all-rounder R Ashwin will also become the first Indian to receive the Dilip Sardesai award twice. Earlier, The BCCI Annual Awards committee consisting of N Ram, Ramachandra Guha and Diana Edulji had nominated Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar for the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

In other awards, Mumbai Cricket Association has been chosen as the State Association of the Season (2015-16) for winning the Ranji Trophy, the CK Nayudu Trophy and also the Women’s Plate League Group. They were runner-up in the Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19), the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) and the Women’s One-Day Elite Group.

Here’s the complete list of the winners for this season:

Col. CK. Nayudu Lifetime achievement award: Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar

BCCI Lifetime achievement award for women: Shantha Rangaswamy

BCCI special award: VV Kumar, Late Ramakant Desai

Polly Umrigar Award: Virat Kohli

Dilip Sardesai award (For India’s best cricketer in the West Indies series 2016): R Ashwin

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16: Jalaj Saxena of Madhya Pradesh

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions, 2015-16: Axar Patel of Gujarat

Madavrao Scindin Award (Highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16): Shreyas Iyer of Mumbai

Madavrao Scindin Award (Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16): Shahbaz Nadeem of Jharkhand

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy 2015-16: Jay. G. Bista of Mumbai

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy 2015-16: Satyajeet Bachhav of Maharashtra

NKP Salve Award (Highest scorer in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2015-16): Arman Jaffer of Mumbai

NKP Salve Award (Highest wicket-taker in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2015-16): Ninad Rathva of Baroda

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd