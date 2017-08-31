Virat Kohli third in the list of most ODI hundreds, only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli scored his 29th ODI century on Thursday. Virat Kohli scored his 29th ODI century on Thursday.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya by hammering 29th ODI century in the fourth of the five-match series. Before his century, Kohli shared the third spot with Jayasuriya. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 49 hundreds in the limited overs format. Kohli, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, slammed a six and 14 fours to give India a firm grip over the hosts at the Premadas in Colombo before getting dismissed for 131 as Lasith Malinga bagged his 300th wicket.

With the hundred, Kohli is now the third batsmen with most ODI centuries in the world. It will now only take the 28-year old to make another century to equal Ricky Ponting’s record of 30 ODI hundreds. While the former Australian reached the figure in 375 matches, Kohli has taken 182 matches less to achieve the same feat.

Kohli, who hammered his seventh ODI century against Sri Lanka, holds the record for the highest number of hundreds against the Upul Tharanga led side only after Tendulkar’s eight. He has also scored the highest number of tons against Sri Lanka as Indian captain after Sourav Ganguly’s 11.

Kohli also became the highest ODI run scorer in 2017 during his blitz against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. The visitors have already sealed the series 3-0 after a Test series cleansweep. Sri Lanka have drawn ire from fans after a disastrous run, with angry crowds throwing bottles on the ground in the last ODI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd