Virat Kohli thanks ‘Sachin Tendulkar Paji’ after thumping Sri Lanka win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli displayed yet another instance of his excellence with the bat when he scored 29th ODI hundred in Colombo against Sri Lanka on Thursday. The visiting team rode on Kohli’s 131 and Rohit Sharma’s 104 to smash 375/5 in 50 overs. Apart from Kohli and Sharma, it was an unbeaten 101-run stand between MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey that helped them accelerate in the end of their innings. India eventually won the match by 168 runs to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

Captain’s knock gathered a lot of praise from everyone and a special message came from Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who on his Twitter handle wrote, “What a dominating performance by @imVkohli & @ImRo45! Reaching greater heights with each passing game. #TeamIndia #SLvInd”

Kohli in reply thanked Tendulkar and wrote, “Thank you Paji. We always try our very best. 😊”

What a dominating performance by @imVkohli & @ImRo45! Reaching greater heights with each passing game. #TeamIndia #SLvInd — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1 September 2017

Thank you Paji. We always try our very best. 😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 September 2017

Kohli’s side have been dominant on this tour of Sri Lanka. They earlier etched a 3-0 whitewash win in Test matches while lead the ODI series with authority. On the other side, Sri Lanka have been facing problems both on and off the field.

This is the second consecutive ODI series loss for the islanders as they were defeated 2-3 by Zimbabwe earlier. Moreover, this loss has denied them an ease and certainty to automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup to be played in England.

