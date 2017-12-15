Virat Kohli has these people to thank for beautiful and memorable wedding with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married earlier this week. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married earlier this week.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding looked every bit the dream affair that everyone expected it to be. After all, it was Indian cricket team captain marrying one of the top Bollywood actresses. The newlymarried couple, who got married at the picturesque countryside resort, Borgo Finochhieto in Italy, earlier this week, sent social media into frenzy after the images and videos of the affair started making the rounds. From the sangeet ceremony to the ring ceremony to the jaimala ceremony, almost every aspect of the ceremony came into the limelight.

Now, four days after the wedding, the Indian captain, who is away from national duties and is missing out the limited over-series against Sri Lanka, has expressed his gratitude to the wedding organisers for their contribution. In an Instagram post, Kohli described the the ceremony as the “most memorable occasion of our lives”.

“The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful 🙏🏼 – our lovely wedding planners @shaadisquad,” Kohli said.

The wedding ceremony was kept a close-knit family affair with only friends and family members attending the ceremony. As soon as Kohli announced the news on his Twitter, wishes started pouring in from fellow Indian cricket teammates. The 29-year old responded and thanked everyone for the wishes on Thursday.

The couple will now host a reception in New Delhi on December 21. This will be followed by a celebration in Mumbai on December 26 which is supposed to be attended by members of the Bollywood and cricketing fraternity.

