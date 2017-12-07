Virat Kohli thanks Indian Armed Forces for their sacrifices to protect the nation, watch video

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara pay tribute to the Armed Forces. (Source: Screengrab) Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara pay tribute to the Armed Forces. (Source: Screengrab)

Virat Kohli has expressed how much pride he takes in Indian Armed Forces and he has now sent a message to the Army on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, thanking them for their services and sacrifices for the nation. Kohli said that he and his team would always love to meet them to get more inspiration from the ‘true heroes’.

The Indian cricket team sported the Armed Forces badges on their jerseys during the third Test against Sri Lanka at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla to commemorate the Armed Forces Week. The Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed on December 7 since 1949 throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform.

In a video posted by BCCI, the Indian skipper along with Cheteshwar Pujara paid their tribute to the ‘true heroes’. Kohli said, “Sporting the Army Forces Flag Day logo on our jerseys was a moment of pride for all of us, especially during the national anthem. When we put it on our jerseys, we understood the sacrifices of all the armed forces that protect our nation 24/7 and make sure we keep living in peace. They have been doing so for so many years and we just want to send our best wishes to them.”

“We feel that you are the true heroes. We always are very thankful to what you do for the nation. If given a chance, we would always love to meet you, as team or as individuals also so that we can get more inspiration and have a nice time together,” he added.

Pujara said, “It is a proud moment for us talking about the soldiers’ day. They keep us safe and make a lot of sacrifices. As he (Kohli) said, one day we would definitely like to meet them.”

Among other cricketers, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina also came forward and posted their heartfelt tributes to the ‘brave men’ on Twitter. Here are some of the top athletes celebrating the Armed Forces Flag Day:

Armed Forces Week is celebrated by the govt. from Dec 01 To Dec 07. Wishing a very Happy Armed Forces Flag Day To Indian Army who ensure our Safety and Security. #ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/YM8DWZjWBh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1 December 2017

Thank you to all the brave men who protect the honour of our nation.

Our Flag foesn’t fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each Soldier who died protecting it. Grateful to each one of you. Aap hain isliye hum hain.#ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/FY9Qz2Vz38 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 7 December 2017

Saluting all our Armed Forces for sacrificing everything for the safety of our nation and all its citizens! #ArmedForcesFlagDay

Jai Hind!???????? — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 7 December 2017

Many tweets and message have been posted on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

