Virat Kohli, Team India attend dinner hosted by Indian High Commission, see pics

The Indian cricket team was hosted for a reception dinner by Indian High Commission on Monday. (Source: Facebook) The Indian cricket team was hosted for a reception dinner by Indian High Commission on Monday. (Source: Facebook)

The Indian High Commission in London hosted a reception on Monday for the Indian cricket team, which is currently in England for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya were seen among those who attended the high-profile dinner, along with coach Anil Kumble. The players were all suited up for the occasion.

Defending champions India have made their way to the semifinals of the ongoing tournament after defeating the top ranked ODI team South Africa on Sunday by eight wickets.

They started the tournament on a good note as they defeated arch rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening match. However, Kohli’s team saw a shock defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their second match, leaving the clash against South Africa as the decider for a semifinal spot.

India will now play Bangladesh in the semifinals on June 15 to fight for a spot in the final.

On Monday, acting president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CK Khanna confirmed that Anil Kumble has been given a contract extension and will remain the coach of the Indian team for the upcoming West Indies tour.

The decision was taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), after consulting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and chief executive officer Rahul Johri on Monday.

