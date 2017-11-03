If I were in Virat Kohli’s team, I wouldn’t be identical to him, says Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist reckons Virat Kohli’s aggressive style should be followed with care by youngsters. (Source: PTI File) Adam Gilchrist reckons Virat Kohli’s aggressive style should be followed with care by youngsters. (Source: PTI File)

Virat Kohli’s aggressive style has been lauded by many as the reason for the Indian cricket team doing well in all formats of the game. His fierce attitude and hard work that he puts in – on and off the field – has earned him plenty of praise while also working as an inspiration for other cricketers within the side, and outside, to emulate.

Currently India are the top-ranked Test side and have won seven bilateral ODI series in a row under the captaincy of Kohli. His in-your-face attitude may rub some the wrong way but it gives an edge to the side in terms of not buckling down. However, former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes this attitude should be followed with caution.

“If I were in his team, I wouldn’t be identical to him on the field. You have got to do whatever comes naturally to you and what you believe in. It doesn’t mean every player who doesn’t act like Virat questions him. If it’s a false bravado, at some stage it will let you down. You will get caught because you will be pretending so much that you’ll forget to play the game of cricket,” he told Hindustan Times.

“Aggression should come from within. Usually your personality says a lot about the way you play your game. Virat is a passionate, energetic and determined person. Clearly, his batting shows that. It reflects even in his leadership and his desire to achieve success,” ‘Gilly added.

The same sentiment was shared by former India skipper Rahul Dravid who had said that Kohli has a different way to motivate himself and to spur things on. He said that some of Kohli’s comments before a series – such as the one against Australia – make him “cringe”.

What cannot be questioned is Kohli’s prowess with the willow. Recently the Indian skipper brought up his 32nd ODI century to go past Ricky Ponting’s record and has only Sachin Temdulkar to beat. “I think every batting statistic is in danger across all formats. It’s extraordinary. He is a world-class batsman. Even if he doesn’t break all the batting records, he will certainly get close to all of them,” Gilchrist said.

