Virat Kohli to play for Surrey in English County stint

Surrey announce the signing of Virat Kohli. Surrey announce the signing of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has been signed for the month of June by English county side Surrey Cricket. The Indian cricket captain will join the team after he finishes his duty with Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Speaking after signing for the English County cricket side, Virat Kohli said: “It has long been an ambition of mine to play county cricket and I am thankful to Alec Stewart and Surrey for allowing me the opportunity to join them during their 2018 season. I can’t wait to get to the Kia Oval.” He would be available for three County Championship games during his time in south London; away at Hampshire, a home four-dayer against Somerset at Guildford and then a trip to Headingley.

The 29-year-old will become the fourth Test eligible Indian player in county cricket this year with fellow batsman Cheteshwar Pujara currently at Yorkshire and seamers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron plying their trade at Sussex and Leicestershire respectively.

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s Director of Cricket, said: “We are thrilled to have signed the biggest name in world cricket for the month of June. “Playing and training alongside Virat will be a massive benefit for our players who will have the opportunity to learn so much from him. At a time when there is much discussion around the future of county cricket, the arrival of Virat should give our domestic game a massive boost and positive exposure around the cricketing world which in turn can benefit every county.”

Kohli’s decision to play County Cricket has caused a rift between BCCI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA). India will host Afghanistan to Test fold in Bangalore from June 14 and the cricket board officials felt Kohli’s absence from the historic game would be “disrespectful” to the touring team. The CoA, on the other hand, wanted Kohli to have all-important game time in England before India’s series opening T20 game at Manchester on July 3.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd